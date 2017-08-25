Does “Leap!” reach new heights? “Ingrid Goes West” directionless? “Good Time” timely? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- Do this week's movies revive a sluggish summer at the box office? Don't miss Shawn and Russ as they give the 411 on the latest releases!

1) LEAP! (PG)

The Weinstein Company

RUSS

In spite of its title, the animated dance movie “Leap!” doesn’t take any chances. In 1800s France, a young girl escaped from an orphanage and headed to Paris with dreams of becoming a ballerina.

SHAWN

"Leap" is non-threatening and non-offensive entertainment. It's basically the stuff bedtime stories are made of.

RUSS

Everything about “Leap!” is strictly by the numbers. It’s a colorful but uninspired tale of female empowerment that will appeal only to very undemanding youngsters.

SHAWN

Clearly designed for the very young. Artistically it falls well below the mediocre line of acceptably.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) INGRID GOES WEST (R)

NEON

RUSS

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen are terrific in the unnerving and very disturbing comedy, “Ingrid Goes West.” Plaza plays a wacko who becomes obsessed with and stalks a social media star, played by Olsen.

SHAWN

"Ingrid Goes West" is a fantastic movie. It is a poignant and funny offer bitter and wickedly insightful look at our culture's obsession with social media. It’s so well written and terrifically acted. This is a millennial classic.

RUSS

The movie is schizophrenic in tone and the finale is dubious, but it serves as a wry commentary about life in the Instagram age.

SHAWN

Yes, while not perfect the movie cleverly works as a dark comedy. And the acting is solid. If Emma Stone can win an Oscar for "La La Land," why not Aubrey Plaza for this? And Elizabeth Olsen continues to prove that she is the best young actress of her generation. And O’Shea Jackson Jr. yes, Ice Cube's son, delivers the surprise performance of the year.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) GOOD TIME (R)

A24 Films

RUSS

Robert Pattinson works hard to shake his “Twilight” image in “Good Time,” a gritty crime drama that takes place in one night. He plays a none-too-bright bank robber who tries to get his mentally challenged brother released from jail.

SHAWN

I am beginning to admire Rob Pattinson more and more.

RUSS

While the movie has an energetically sordid spirit, the incessant use of ultra close ups gets old very fast.

SHAWN

Yes, the use of cinematic tricks almost over-shadows the movie but thankfully Pattinson saves the day.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “The Trip to Spain” is the third movie in a comic series starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon about two pals and their gastronomical journeys. “Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story” is a documentary about Harold and Lillian Michelson, a storyboard artist and film researcher who worked on a number of classic movies. “Women Who Kill” is a comedy about former lesbian lovers who think they’ve met a serial killer. “Birth of the Dragon” is a biopic about marital arts star Bruce Lee. “All Saints” is a faith-based film starring John Corbett as the pastor of a struggling church. The Arts & Crafts Craft Beer and Indie Film Festival runs through August 31st at the Screenland Armour. More information is available at Screenland.com.

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc