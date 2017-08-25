Healthy breakfast options you can make ahead of time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you struggle to wake up early enough to whip up a healthy breakfast, try some of these recipes from Chef Chrystal Tatum of L'Ecole Culinaire. They can all be made ahead of time for easy eating in the mornings.

Cheddar Bacon Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

2 eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

3/4 cup Bacon, chopped fine

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine the first five dry ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs, oil and honey and stir to combine. Add the buttermilk to the egg mixture and stir. Add the liquid mixture to the flour and stir until just combined. Stir in the cheese and bacon. Scoop the batter 2/3 of the way up into greased muffin cups and bake until a skewer comes out clean from the center.

Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos

Makes 12 burritos

Ingredients:

2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced small, 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 small red onion, diced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

12 large eggs

1/4 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 6 ounces)

12 (10- to 12-inch) flour tortillas, at room temperature

Optional extras: salsa, cooked bacon, cooked sausage

Instructions:

Heat the oven: Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400°F. Prepare space in the freezer for a baking sheet.

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400°F. Prepare space in the freezer for a baking sheet. Roast your vegetables: Combine the potatoes, peppers, and onions together in a medium bowl. Drizzle with the oil and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and toss to coat. Transfer to an even layer on a baking sheet and roast until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Combine the potatoes, peppers, and onions together in a medium bowl. Drizzle with the oil and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and toss to coat. Transfer to an even layer on a baking sheet and roast until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Cook your eggs: While the veggies roast, whisk together the eggs, milk, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt until combined. Melt the butter in a 10-inch skillet (cast iron or nonstick would be ideal) over medium heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly set but still moist, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

While the veggies roast, whisk together the eggs, milk, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt until combined. Melt the butter in a 10-inch skillet (cast iron or nonstick would be ideal) over medium heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly set but still moist, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Assemble the burritos: Let the eggs and roasted vegetables cool while you set up an assembly station — the eggs and vegetables should be room temperature for best assembly. Tear off 12 squares of aluminum foil. Have your cheese and tortillas standing by. Place a tortilla on top of a piece of foil. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cheese onto the tortilla. Top the cheese with 1/4 cup roasted vegetables, followed by 2 heaping tablespoons of the scrambled eggs, and any extra toppings.

Let the eggs and roasted vegetables cool while you set up an assembly station — the eggs and vegetables should be room temperature for best assembly. Tear off 12 squares of aluminum foil. Have your cheese and tortillas standing by. Place a tortilla on top of a piece of foil. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cheese onto the tortilla. Top the cheese with 1/4 cup roasted vegetables, followed by 2 heaping tablespoons of the scrambled eggs, and any extra toppings. Fold the burritos: Roll the burrito tightly by folding the sides over the filling, then rolling from the bottom up.

Roll the burrito tightly by folding the sides over the filling, then rolling from the bottom up. Wrap and freeze: Wrap the burrito tightly in the aluminum foil and repeat with filling and folding the remaining burritos. Freeze the burritos in a single layer on a baking sheet — they'll freeze faster and more uniformly this way. Store frozen burritos in a gallon-sized zip-top freezer bag for longer-term freezing.

Wrap the burrito tightly in the aluminum foil and repeat with filling and folding the remaining burritos. Freeze the burritos in a single layer on a baking sheet — they'll freeze faster and more uniformly this way. Store frozen burritos in a gallon-sized zip-top freezer bag for longer-term freezing. To eat: Unwrap and microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes, until warmed through, or heat in a regular or toaster oven at 350°F for 12 to 15 minutes.

More recipes:

