Kansas City police say shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police officers and crime scene technicians were at an apartment building on Friday night where neighbors heard two gunshots, and one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

An officer at the scene told FOX 4’s Robert Townsend that a man was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital from the area of 26th and Van Brunt.

As of Friday night police didn’t say anything about the shooter or who they’re looking for, FOX 4 will provide more details as they’re released.