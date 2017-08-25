Lenexa-based organization sends truck loaded with relief supplies to Texas as residents prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Folks in the path of Hurricane Harvey will soon get some help from right here in the metro.

Heart to Heart International spent Friday morning packing up and preparing to make the trip to Texas.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to tear up the Texas coast in the coming days, and the folks at Heart to Heart International are trying to get ahead of the storm.

Just as in years past, when there's a disaster anywhere in the U.S., Heart to Heart is helping.

Vice President of operations Dan Neal says the disaster response team and mobile medical unit are deploying Friday morning from the hub in Lenexa. Time of course of the essence to get in place to help what's expected to be a major mess.

"We are packing the vehicle, the mobile medical unit with supplies, pharmaceuticals and medicines and other supplies including our hygiene kits that are going down with us to," director of marketing Brian McDonell said.

Many are anticipating similar circumstances as when Hurricane Celia hit Corpus Christi in 1970. Celia brought winds of 160 miles an hour, damaged almost 90 percent of the city businesses and 70 percent of residences.

Currently, there are mandatory evacuations up and down the coast of Texas so Neal says once they make the 900-mile drive, they will work with local partners to identify the areas of greatest need and provide medical support and aid distribution.

"We've been doing this for 25 years, when we started the organization the first year they went down to Florida for Hurricane Andrew so since then we've been responding to disaster over the last 25 years and were just a humanitarian organization and that's what we do. We give our heart and our hope to everybody out there," McDonell said.

If you're interested in volunteering with Heart to Heart International, click here.

If you're interested in donating to Heart to Heart International, click here.