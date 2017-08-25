Louisburg H.S. students who have benefited from Band of Angels show off talent and share how music has changed their life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you have an old musical instrument sitting at home, not being used, why not donate it to the Band of Angels.

In just six years, Meyer Music and Fox 4 has collected and given out more than 1,700 instrument to kids in financial need free of charge.

Band of Angels also established a scholarship program four years ago and over that time it has sent 170 kids to summer camp at no charge to them. This year 62 kids went to eight different camps to help just surround themselves with music.

In the video above, the Louisburg High School band performed on the Fox 4 front lawn after sharing why it's important for young people to have access to instruments. Some members of the band are even recipients of the Band of Angels instruments.

If you have an instrument you'd like to donate, stop by any of the three Meyer Music locations: Blue Springs, Overland Park and North Kansas City.