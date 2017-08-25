Merriam Police roll out a new tool to help track crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- The Merriam Police Department has just rolled out a new Community Video Partnership with citizens and businesses. Now residents can choose to register their surveillance cameras with the police department to be used in the event there's crime in the area.

“If we have crime in a particular neighborhood then both the patrol officers on scene or the detectives after the fact can pull a map up to see where the cameras are, and we may reach out to you and explain the incident and say, could you please check your system,” said Captain Troy Duvanel with the Merriam Police Department.

Merriam tends to see more property crime than violent crime. Officers say having access to more cameras can help put a stop to it.

"This has the potential to be a very big asset. Merriam is not a large city and we don’t have some of the resources that Kansas City, Missouri or Overland Park would have, so by having these extra set of eyes we’re hoping to use that as a force multiplier for us in combating crime," said Cpt. Duvanel.

Through this program police won't have direct access to your cameras. It's optional to enroll in and police will always ask for a homeowners permission to look at video.

If you live in Merriam and are interested in signing up for this partnership, click this link to register your cameras.