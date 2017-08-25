Missing Persons Squad conducting canvass finds woman’s body in Round Grove Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police are trying to connect the dots to a troubling mystery after a young woman was found dead today in Round Grove Creek near the city's animal shelter on Raytown Road. There are lots of questions swirling around this case, police say the woman was found around 5 p.m.

"Today the missing persons squad was doing an area canvass. They're walking right along Round Grove Creek when they discovered a deceased female," Captain Stacey Graves said.

Police are only saying the woman, whose body was found in the creek, was white and possibly in her 30's. Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were less than a block away in the area of 50th and Raytown Road when they were flagged down by someone who said they saw a woman "getting washed away in the creek."

That happened at the height of this week's severe, flash flooding. Police haven't confirmed if the woman found was the woman who got caught in the flood.