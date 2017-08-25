MoDOT crews install rumble strips along portion of 50-Highway after seeing increase in crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Roadwork on a major highway starting Friday morning could affect your drive in to work.

Starting at 7 a.m., 50-Highway from Todd George Road east to 7-Highway will have one lane closed in each direction for crews to install rumble strips on the road.

Video from the Federal Highway Administration says rumble strips are very effective for reducing crashes. That’s because when a driver gets drowsy or distracted and starts drifting off the road, their vehicle runs over them and the vibration and noise alerts them so they can get back in their lane.

Studies shows that adding rumble strips to the side of the highway can reduce crashes in that area by as much as 80-percent.

In recent years, the number of serious crashes on 50-Highway began to rise as more and more drivers used this stretch of road. That sparked MoDOT to improve traffic safety along 50-Highway.

Besides being very effective, research shows rumble strips are also one of the cheapest ways to reduce accidents on busy highways.

They expect to be done by 4 p.m. Friday.