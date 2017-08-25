Police still searching for suspect who robbed Midtown Walgreens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are looking for a robbery suspect who held up a Walgreen's in Midtown early Friday.

It happened at 39th and Broadway, and witnesses say the suspect was last seen running down 39th and Central, which is just east of the store. Witnesses also told police the suspect was a man dressed up like a woman.

For three hours Friday morning police had the store taped off and closed as they investigated the armed robbery.

The 9-1-1 call went out from an employee of the store just before 1:30 a.m. The suspect was armed with a gun, according to the pharmacist. He stole several items and took off running out the back door near the pharmacy. He was wearing blue jeans a pink sweater with a hijab type scarf on his head.

Police eventually left the scene and the store reopened around 4:30 a.m.

No one was reported injured.

Call the TIPS Hotline if you have any information (816) 474-TIPS.