LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A couple of Kansas University alums are brewing up a little somethin' somethin' on Pennsylvania Street in Lawrence.

The multi-million dollar renovation project of the building included the kitchen and apartments above The Lawrence Brewing Company.

The brewery features seasonal brews only found on site, will not be sold in stores.