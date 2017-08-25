× Two KC men charged with murdering Pettis County man

SEDALIA, Mo. —Two Kansas City men now face charges in the death of a Pettis County man.

Braden Hendren is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. Ronald Cage is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, stealing a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 28-year-old Leon Hinkley of Windsor, Mo.

Hinkley was shot to death Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Sunset Village Trailer Park, which is in the 4200 block of W. Main Street just outside of the Sedalia city limits.

Shortly after the shooting, Sheriff Kevin Bond told Fox 4 investigators were trying to find the two suspects in this case, but none of the people involved lived in the trailer park where Hinkley was shot, and they weren’t from the Sedalia area.

Court documents later said investigators found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala in the Lexington area on the night Hinkley was killed. That vehicle, according to investigators, was reported stolen from Sedalia, and believed to have been used in the crime.

Clues from their investigation and multiple positive-identifications led them to Hendren, pictured above, and Cage, who still has an active warrant for his arrest.

Investigators believe,” both Ronald Cage and Braden Hendren took time to search for Leon Hinkley, found Hinkley and were with him for approximately one hour prior to the homicide.”

Court documents say Cage had a violent tendencies and is a risk to the public and his current location is unknown. If you have any information that will help police, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or 911.