Woman in her 30’s killed, KCPD questioning man following Friday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are questioning a man they say was in a home the same time a woman was shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City, in a neighborhood near 435 and 350 Highway.

Officers say a woman was shot inside a home off Cambridge Avenue and East 58th Street. They have a man in custody who they say was at the house when she was shot. Neighbors tell us the man who lives in the home and his girlfriend had a fight Thursday.

Police have not said who they’re questioning about Friday afternoon’s shooting, but Rhonda Sims said her neighbor Dave lives in the green home; she cooked dinner for him and his girlfriend Thursday night.

“Dave is a good kid; he’s just had some issues. He’s just had some things going on in his life. He came by, I fed them and they ate, and they left and everything was fine, as far as I know. Apparently it wasn’t though,” Sims said.

KCPD Major Gregory Dull said officers were on their way to that shooting call when a man flagged them down and told them he’d been at this house when it happened.

“He had dropped off the victim and heard the shots fired and he took off to come notify police,” Maj. Dull said.

Police said the victim died at the hospital; a woman in her 30s.

Sims said the yellow tape and police cars are too close to home.

“My hope is that whoever was shot is alright and that everything comes out okay from this,” she said.

Dave’s next door neighbor Angie Malgar got off the school bus to find a crime scene near her home. She said Dave was nice to her and her mother, but the whole situation is scary.

“I walk alone to the bus stop and she always tells me to be careful and be safe. And I’m like ok, ok I get it, but now that this happened I’m going to be more careful and safe,” she said.

Police have not released the woman’s name.