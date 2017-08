× Woman shot, killed Friday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died two hours after she was shot in the 5700 block of Cambridge Friday afternoon. Police were called there at approximately 1:50 p.m., and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She is described as a woman in her 30’s. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

This is the 99th homicide in Kansas City, Mo., in 2017.