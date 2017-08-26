5K in Blue Springs honors fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- More than 200 people came out to honor those who have given their all Saturday.

The group gathered at Blue Springs High School for the city’s first Officer Down 5K. It’s part of a nationwide event that celebrates officers who put their lives on the line daily to keep our communities safe, while also honoring those killed in the line of duty.

The event is especially meaningful in our community right now, in wake of officers in Clinton and Lee’s Summit being killed recently. Officers say they are grateful for the overwhelming support being shown to law enforcement.

“It basically shows us the profession we chose was right. We want to serve our community and when our community comes out and supports us, it is really something special,” said Blue Springs Police Officer Keegan Hughes.

Money raised during the race and community day will benefit local charities that support families of fallen officers.