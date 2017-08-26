Community comes together to stand against violence as KC sees 100th homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have now officially been 100 murders in Kansas City this year. Neighbors on the city’s east side are determined to send a message that violence isn’t okay.

That’s why the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association hosted a “Stop the Violence” family day at Ashland Park Saturday. A bunch of families turned out with their little ones to enjoy swimming, music, carnival rides and bounce houses.

Organizers say with the violent year the city is experiencing, it’s more important now than ever to bring people in the community together for good.

“We’re neighbors. We can get along, find ways to do things better, and at the same time, God has us here for a reason to come together and show our youth, our seniors, and our residents that we can do better in our community,” said Rachel Riley with the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association.

This is the 14th year the group has hosted this free event.