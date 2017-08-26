High school senior class has 10 sets of twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An eastern Iowa high school has an interesting senior class this year. The class of 2018 has ten sets of twins.

Many of them have been in the same school since kindergarten. Seven sets of twins attended the same elementary school.

Three sets are identical, and some say they've traded places through the years trying to trick teachers.

The group says being a twin has its benefits. Others say they've tried to blame things on the other twin.

One thing they all agree on: they know they being a twin is special.