KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in an overnight shooting in KCMO, police said.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of North Oak Trafficway on a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a business.

The victim is described as a black male in his 40s. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.