Park ranger finds human skeletal remains at Melvern Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Friday night at Melvern Lake, about 45 minutes south of Topeka.

Police said a park ranger discovered skeletal remains around 5:30 p.m. Friday during a routine check on the north side of Melvern Lake near an area of the lake called Turkey Point Waterfront Day Use.

The park ranger contacted the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, who then requested KBI assistance around 6:20 p.m.

Forensic anthropology experts from the Washburn University Anthropology Department are assisting with this investigation to help identify the remains.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 4 will provide updates as information becomes available.