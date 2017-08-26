Week 2 High School Football Scores Presented by PrepsKC

Police investigating double shooting at 28th & Olive

Posted 8:54 pm, August 26, 2017

Police are investigating a shooting near 28th and Olive.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a double shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 28th and Olive on a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police were not able to locate any victims at the scene.

Shortly after, two victims arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One female has non-life threatening injuries and a male is in serious condition, police said.

A suspect is in police custody. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

 