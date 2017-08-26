Salmon wraps recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salmon Wraps

Makes: 6 servings (1 wrap per serving)

4 ounces low fat cream cheese (Neufchatel)

1 can (14.75 ounces) salmon

3 tablespoons light Italian dressing

¼ teaspoon black pepper

6 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas

Rinsed lettuce or spinach leaves

1 cucumber, peeled, cut in half lengthwise and then into narrow strips

1 tomato, sliced thinly

Soften cream cheese in medium bowl (or can soften in microwave on high for 10 seconds). Wipe top of salmon can before opening. Drain salmon in a colander and rinse with water. Add salmon, dressing, and pepper to cream cheese in medium bowl. Stir to blend. Spread ⅓ cup filling on each tortilla. Spread to the about 1/2” from both edges of the tortilla. Lay lettuce or spinach leaves in the center of the tortilla. Top with tomato and cucumber down the center of the tortilla. Roll up tightly. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

Nutritional information per serving: 320 calories; Fat 12g (saturated 3.5g); Cholesterol 40mg; Sodium 700mg; Carbohydrate 27g; Protein 22g

(Source: Iowa State University Extension)