Shania Twain reveals hit song was inspired by Brad Pitt nude pics

Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and now she is telling the full story about the actor’s connection to her hit 1997 song.

Twain recently appeared at an event at Spotify headquarters in New York City when Billboard asked her about the Pitt connection. (Twain sings the lyrics, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt/That don’t impress me much” on the track.)

The singer said she and a friend were baking holiday cookies when she was writing her “Come On Over” album, and a story about nude photos of Pitt and his then girlfriend, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, was in the news at the time.

“This was, like, all the rage,” Twain said. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss.”

Pitt later successfully sued over the images, which he said paparazzi obtained without his permission.

Twain recalled thinking, “We see people naked every day” and wondered why it was such a big deal.

That’s not to diss Pitt, Twain said.

“I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt,” Twain explained. “That was just the association in that moment, and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Twain’s fifth studio album, “Now,” is due out September 29.