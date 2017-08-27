French toast on the go recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

French Toast on the Go

Makes 1 serving

1 8-inch whole wheat tortilla

1 tablespoon Greek cream cheese (or any low-fat cream cheese)

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon (divided)

¼ cup chopped fresh fruit of choice

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

1 egg

Vegetable oil spray

Mix the powdered sugar and ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon with the cream cheese. Chop fruit and walnuts. Spread the cream cheese mixture in a band about two inches wide down the middle of the tortilla, leaving one inch on each end of the tortilla. Sprinkle fruit and nuts over cream cheese. Fold the 1 inch end that you left without cream cheese over the fruit and cream cheese mixture. Fold each of the two remaining sides in to make a “burrito” shape. Break the egg onto a pie plate or a plate with a lip. Whisk the egg with the remaining ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. Dip each side of the “burrito” in the egg mixture and place on a preheated skillet at medium temperature. Brown on both sides.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 269; Total Fat 10.2g; Saturated fat 2.3g; Protein 9g; Carbohydrate 34.5g; Fiber 4.6g; Sodium 350mg

Source: Tammy Roberts