Head for the Cure emerges from humble beginnings to become multi-million dollar fundraiser

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- What started as a small local run to memorialize a Kansas City man who died of brain cancer has grown into a multi-million dollar fundraiser.

Head for the Cure is one of the biggest 5K races in the metro. In the 15 years since it began, it has raised more than $9 million for brain cancer research. And Head for the Cure is now in 22 cities across the United States.

More than 600,000 people in America are living with a brain or central nervous system tumor. The University of Kansas Cancer Center, Children's Brain Tumor Project and Solace House are all local recipients of money raised at Head for the Cure.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent some time at the race Sunday morning and spoke with the founder, and some of the runners about why this cause is so important.