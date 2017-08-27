× Joe’s Weather Blog: Rain ends…for awhile in KC…then there’s Harvey (SUN-8/27)

A “Katrina”-like disaster continues to unfold in parts of NE Texas…and especially around the Houston region…some places have had over 30″ of rain…widespread flooding…and they’re not even halfway through the rains yet. More is coming…tonight may be another very bad night…it’s been gut-wrenching seeing pictures come out of the devastation and the human impacts.

For KC…some locally heavy rains moved through this morning…but we’re now on a drying trend that should be the theme for the week as a whole. No significant weather is expected and overall some very nice weather is on tap for quite some time.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing and pleasant with lows in the 60s. Some fog is possible towards daybreak

Monday>Wednesday: Mostly sunny days…highs around 80° with pleasant nights near 60° and even some 50s possible

Thursday>Saturday: Somewhat milder with highs 80-85° with a few more clouds

Discussion:

I was talking to a friend of mine who lives on the west side of Houston, TX this morning…his house is fine and so are they…so far 23″ of rain for him…with plenty more on the way unfortunately.

What’s happening down there is awful. Forecasts calling for 20-30″ of rain are panning out…and more is coming. Some areas have already had 30″+ already.

The state record is in jeopardy…48″ is that record…some may eclipse 50″. I posted this tweet in a blog a couple of days ago and it seems more relevant now.

and it keeps coming…

Worst line from @NWSHouston AFD: "Unfortunately, this event is no where close from being over." — Matthew Sitkowski (@MattSitkowski) August 27, 2017

The infrastructure is now failing in some of the hardest hit areas…Reed Timmer is showing how the sewer system is handling things…and it’s not well in downtown Houston.

One TV station (KHOU-TV) had to evacuate and shut down because of the water coming into the station.

Often these situations affect the ones who have so little or aren’t quite as hardy as others…perhaps their sick, or can’t evacuate because of mobility issues…or just don’t have a heart…at first I thought the next picture was a fake image…but it was real. These residents are now safe and rescued.

An unbelievable but honest photo of nursing home residents waiting to get rescued in Houston. 😢 pic.twitter.com/XtOXdjE7dZ — Citizen Servant 🔆 (@citizenservant) August 27, 2017

This is Houston right now…

Wow. This is very dangerous. Please give whatever you can to help. pic.twitter.com/4INTtiR6pY — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 27, 2017

To add to the misery are the rotating storms trying to produce tornadoes. Folks are being told to go to their roof to stay out of the flood waters…not their attics…and then a tornado warning comes out…what do they do…they’re trapped.

This is Houston…

This view of Houston's I-45 on a normal day vs. right now helps to contextualize the magnitude of the flooding. pic.twitter.com/3vFCJKgrzQ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 27, 2017

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey are meandering around eastern TX…as a result a continuous feed of moisture is streaming into the region…2 day rain totals from Friday at 2pm through today at 2pm look like this…

Thru 2 PM, Houston has a Aug rainfall total of 25.50 inches making Aug the wettest month on record, surpassing Jun 2001. #txwx #houwx #bcswx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017

This is Houston…

Allen Parkway, Memorial, Waugh overpass, Spotts park and Buffalo Bayou park completely under water. #houston #harvey pic.twitter.com/odRepbLT71 — Rabbi Cohanski (@aaroncohan) August 27, 2017

According to the WPC (Weather Prediction Center)…Houston has had more rain than they got in 2001 when Allison devastated the city over the course of 5 days…except all this rain came in about 2.5 days with Harvey.

This is Houston…

This is my neighborhood. My home has flooded. That's my wonderful son. This was his birthday weekend. I love you. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/CHFNIcDsdM — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

The model data is not encouraging for the next few days at least…with another 10-20+” possible. It will really depend on where these bands circulating around the storm set up. In a way…Houston would want the center of what’s left of Harvey to get closer…this would then shift some of the flooding rain bands away from Harris County. There is another issue with this outcome though…it’s possible the core of what’s left of Harvey drifts back over the Gulf as it wanders around…could it try to deepen again?

The airports are closing/closed

HOBBY AIRPORT: This is a flooded runway and the roads just outside the airport. @abc13houston #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/GdILessABw — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) August 27, 2017

…the infrastructure is breaking…the oil refineries are shutting down…the ship terminals are shutting down…this potentially will have significant economic impacts across the country over the coming weeks…you may first see it in the price of gasoline then there will be ripple effects.

This is Houston…

People with large trucks keep going back into the neighborhoods to rescue people here in SW #HoustonFloods #harvey pic.twitter.com/IbBGChyKAP — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 27, 2017

This is a storm many feared could happen. As a matter of fact there was an article written last year about this very thing…it’s a haunting read.

Houston itself has changed so much over the years…much like the KC area flooding situation…land-use is a contributing factor in these things. New roads…buildings…homes…pavement everywhere…attempts to channel incredible amounts of water…all contribute to the flooding situation. To be fair though…30-50″ of rain even in an area without the infrastructure of city life is going to flood the terrain.

Notice the image on the right side in the above tweet…it’s telling because that is the increase in terrain that isn’t naturally draining anymore…

This is Houston…

Astounding video shows numerous boats maneuvering around stranded vehicles on flooded street in Dickinson, Texas. https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/J5J2ZNxwiP — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

If you want to help…perhaps this is a start…

Here’s how to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey Thread of established orgs (w/ links) to donate to. Please RT to spread the info. pic.twitter.com/vBvMy03w93 — Tokyo Sand (@DHStokyo) August 27, 2017

Some good places to donate to right now re: Harvey:

1) Texas Diapers Bank. They're putting together relief kits: https://t.co/1hHIpCMMNJ — Celeste P. (@Celeste_pewter) August 27, 2017

