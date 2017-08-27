‘Move Over for Blake’ event reminds drivers to be aware of road workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of tow truck drivers from competing companies came together Sunday night to send a message: slow down, move over. It was part of an event to remember Blake Gresham, 18, who was killed in 2012 on the job. Gresham was working for his family’s tow truck company, GT Tow Service.

“It’s still pretty emotional, it’s nice to see that everybody still comes together for it, we are happy that the spirit ride has joined in with us this year,” said Amy Gresham, Blake’s mother. “He’s a good kid and he would have done anything for anybody.”

Family said Blake had just started his job as a tow truck driver and was loving it. He was hit by a car on the side of the road while trying to help a stranded driver.

His family started a non-profit called “Move Over for Blake.” It raises money to put up billboards reminding drivers to slow down and move over for tow truck drivers and emergency responders.

“He would have helped anybody, any situation, he would have been there and helped them,” Blake’s mother told FOX 4.

Right now, there is a coast-to-coast campaign underway to remind people about Blake’s story and to encourage them to slow down and move over. The couple who is traveling across the country and promoting the message came out to Sunday’s event. They hope the spirit road will get their message out to a large audience.

“All first responders, they are putting their lives at risk every day and it’s not easy work,” said Isce Corbin. “Please, if you can’t move over, slow down and let them work safely because behind that uniform they have families.”