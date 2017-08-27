Nursing home residents rescued after photo shows them sitting in waist deep water

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

DICKINSON, Texas — Senior citizens had to be rescued from a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, as the state experiences catastrophic flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

The Galveston County Daily News reported that fifteen elderly residents were airlifted by helicopter from La Vita Bella nursing home after a photo showed them sitting in waist deep water.

The photo went viral after it was posted by Timothy McIntosh, who told the newspaper his mother-in-law owns the nursing home. The residents had nowhere else to go, and no way to get there, and so were forced to simply sit and wait in the water. McIntosh’s wife told the newspaper they were hoping authorities would see it and come to get them.

The photo, which was taken Sunday morning, eventually caught the attention of David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator. Fifteen residents were rescued later that afternoon.

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Popoff said.