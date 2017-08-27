Houston news anchors forced to flee as water rushes into TV station

HOUSTON — Staff at a Houston television station broadcasting live coverage of the floods had to evacuate after water started to gush into the building. The anchors and news operations at KHOU moved first to a second floor before finally abandoning the station.

Water coming into studio at #KHOU11… We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017

Rainfall totals climbed by the hour. Since Thursday, South Houston had received nearly 25 inches (63 centimeters) and the suburbs of Santa Fe and Dayton got 27 inches (69 centimeters).

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he would visit Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety.”

The rescues unfolded a day after the hurricane settled over the Texas coastline. It was blamed for killing at least two people.

One person was killed in Aransas County in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. said.

Another person — a woman who tried to get out of her vehicle in high water — died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death, said Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds.

Harvey weakened Saturday to a tropical storm. On Sunday, it was virtually stationary about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (72.42 kph), the hurricane center said.

The system was the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.