Argentine neighborhood resident at a loss after home floods for fourth time in a month

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- “I started selling my personal items, everything that I had to make ends meet to actually go purchase some more stuff,” Timothy Curry, a resident in the KCK Argentine neighborhood, said.

Sinking hopes turned to desperation for people living in a metro neighborhood after it flooded for the fourth time this month.

Now a dozen people living there say they're hiring an attorney and considering taking legal action against the city.

“It’s been four times in a month,” Curry said. Curry has lived here almost 5 years. He said it's been a watery nightmare over the past four weeks.

“Everything floods. Literally every time it’s rained so far, it’s come up over the tire of the trucks. This last time, yesterday, it actually came up over the door handle,” Curry explained.

According to Curry, his neighborhood never used to flood like this. But this year, he said it's been different.

Curry and his neighbors blame changes around their neighborhood for the excess water taking over their dead end street.

“There’s something going on over on 42nd. They’re digging up these trenches over there. It actually used to flood real heavy over there. Now it doesn’t flood heavy over there, and there’s all this wood and all this debris,” Curry said.

But according to a spokesman for the Unified Government, there is always a potential for flooding in low-lying areas, like Curry's home in the Argentine district.

He said the area's suffered plenty of flooding like this in the past. In fact, the city said there is a wastewater pump and a stormwater pump located in Argentine.

The spokesperson said all of the pumps were working and functioning normally during the storms. Curry said the pumps don't help if they don't keep the water out.

“I’ve lost literally everything that operates a home. From your furnace, to your hot water tank, to your AC unit, to your breaker box, everything that operates your home is damaged. Not only one, two, but three, even four times, it’s gone and there’s nothing you can do,” Curry said.

Curry said he’s planning on moving out, because of the continued flooding issues. He said he feels like there’s no other option.

“So now the fourth time, it’s like, 'alright, what do we do?'” he said. “You really start feeling hopeless. You really get to the point of like, 'is this really going on?'”

Curry says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put up a drone over the flooded neighborhood yesterday. He said the Corps told him it is looking into the issue.