Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A TV station in Houston is reporting that a family of six has downed northeast of Houston.

According to reporters for KHOU, the family was trying to escape Topical Storm Harvey when their van flooded.

Reporter Jason Miles says there were children among the six victims.

Fox 4 is monitoring the situations as well as others in and around Houston and will be providing updates as they become available.

#BREAKING Family of 6 drowns in NE Houston, according to relatives #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 28, 2017

Tragic news from @JRogalskiKHOU on #khou11 right now: 6 members of 1 family (incl kids) drown when van floods while trying to escape #harvey — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 28, 2017