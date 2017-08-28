× KC Forum: Grooming, Shelter, Dog Book

2017-33 & 34

In this week’s KC Forum we focus on people who work to help dogs. Dogs by Debin is an organization started by a woman who used to work in the corporate world but gave it up to help shelter dogs. The Grooming Project helps women who have been incarcerated with tools they can use after they are released to find a career in grooming dogs. And for people who love dogs, they will love a new book that showcases dogs of famous people in Kansas City.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders