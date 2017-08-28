KC woman pays it forward to her mom’s ‘perfect neighbor’ who was always there to help when she needed it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you looked up the definition for 'perfect neighbor' a local man named Abraham would fit the bill, one woman told Fox 4 while nominating him for Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"I thought that he should receive a Pay-It-Forward," Davitta Hanson said. "He's always cutting our grass, he's always doing whatever he can to help us, and on top of that, he's in a wheelchair. So, he does amazing things. He fixes our cars, he's just wanting to help with whatever."

Davitta, who was living in a different city for quite some times, says Abraham helped take care of her mom before she died.

Abraham was all smiles when Davitta and Fox 4 showed up on his front lawn to honor him with the award and $300.

"I always see it on TV, but I never thought anybody would put me in for it," Abraham said. "And, somebody did --thank you."

