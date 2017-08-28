Lakewood Elementary lockdown lifted after suspect taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The lockdown at Lakewood Elementary in Overland Park was lifted Monday afternoon after police located a suspect they believed was in the area.

Police called the lockdown a precautionary measure as they searched for a suspect that escaped capture last night.

Police were able to locate Adam C. Scott, 22, and took him into custody near 149th and Horton.

This is not Scott's first run-in with the law.

Scott was charged a little over a year ago after police say he stole a Super Shuttle Van from Terminal B at Kansas City International Airport in June 2016, and then drove to the downtown airport in an attempt to fly a plane to Miami.

Authorities arrested him after he allegedly entered an aircraft at Wheeler Airport that was preparing for takeoff. He was taken into custody in the cockpit's right seat area.

Online records from both Platte and Clay counties show that he received a suspended imposition of sentence, but violated his probation and had warrants issued for his arrest on August 18 in Platte County and August 21 in Clay County.

Parents were still allowed to come pick up their kids while the lockdown was going on.

Police did not say what Scott is accused of doing. Blue Valley Schools issued a statement to families of students:

Lakewood Middle and Elementary families, We have an update for you. Due to a suspicious person believed to be in the area, Overland Park Police have asked for us to keep students inside and lock our exterior doors. No incident has occurred. This is a precautionary measure only. All kids are safe and patiently waiting to be dismissed. There are officers on site at both schools. Students will not be waiting outside for the car line and walkers and bike riders will not be released until we get an all clear from the Overland Park Police Department. Parents planning to pick up their child must come inside. We will notify you once we receive the all clear. Thank you for your patience. The staff and kids are doing great! Kristi McNerlin

Blue Valley Schools

Chief Communications Officer