Local agencies provide relief for metro flood victims

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Over the past few weeks, heavy rains have soaked parts of the metro, and now people are drying out.

From Hillsdale, Kan. to Harrisonville, Mo. there's help. You just have to know where to find it.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell spoke with relief agencies in Harrisonville to learn more.

At the United Methodist Church, a multi-agency resource center is being set-up.

It's scheduled to open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.

The center is centrally located in Harrisonville because the area has seen flooding twice in the last month. State and local agencies and human service organizations are teaming up to answer questions and provide information.

The center will be open to everyone affected by the recent floods who wants to learn more about insurance, legal services, health and wellness services, and emergency financial assistance.

All you have to do is show up with your proof of address and a list of what your needs are.

If you need help with childcare, don't worry. The center has you covered while you're here.