Massive Army truck headed from metro to Texas to help rescue flood victims

KANSAS CITY- Stonehenge Landscape & Design normally uses its 20-ton military cargo truck, complete with 52" tall tires, to haul massive boulders. But lately, it's getting more and more work in the flood rescue business.

"We actually use it for our stone business," said Spencer Sherf. "But the other one percent, we've now invested in helping people with it."

The company made headlines last week when they used the mammoth military big rig to rescue a flooded out family in Overland Park. The family sat patiently on their roof for hours. Stonehenge owner, Cyrus Dawson, decided to help out and successfully transported the family to dry land.

Buoyed by that success, Dawson is on his way to Houston to rescue the many people still stranded at their flooded out homes.

"The first thing they asked is if we had any type of rescue vehicle or water vehicle," Sherf said. "So I sent them a picture of this and they said, 'Get that thing down here, you could be a lot of help right now'."

The grassroots rescue crew loaded the rig with an inflatable 25-man lifeboat, food, water, coffee and anything else they could fit. They left Kansas City at 8 p.m. on Monday night and figure to arrive early Tuesday morning.

You can help support their mission by searching for "Cyrus Help Out" on GoFundMe.