‘One-stop’ shop set up for metro residents still cleaning up following floods

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Help has arrived for dozens of flood victims in the greater Kansas City area.

The American Red Cross has set up sort of a “one-stop” shop for them to get the resources they need. It means a lot to people who are now loading keepsakes and expensive household items into dumpsters following back to back flooding. It seems Mother Nature has spared no one.

Businesses and homes remain waterlogged following back-to-back downpours this summer. Monday night, folks learned about everything from what financial assistance was available, to avoiding scammers, to mental health assistance for coping with the devastating loss that floods can bring. There were eight agencies, both government and non-government, available.

Help of all kinds is needed for flood victims like Melissa Johnson, who was delighted to find it all in one place.

“This is the most devastating thing that can happen, I mean you’re just wiped out. You see all your stuff, you’re like I can’t keep any of that stuff,” said Johnson. “Thank God for Red Cross, and for the Salvation Army and everybody else that’s here."

The Red Cross says Cass County and Grandview are among the hardest hit areas, that’s why those two areas were selected for the Red Cross to set up shop.

Another multi-agency resource center will be set up in Grandview Tuesday at Southview Christian Church. Hours are from 1 p.m., to 7 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, there will be a town hall in Harrisonville to discuss flooding plus what it will take for the city to get federal disaster relief dollars. It will start at 6 p.m. at the city’s community center.