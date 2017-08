× Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting and looking for a suspect who opened fire, causing one person to suffer life-threatening injuries Monday night.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex near 89th and Troost. Extensive details about the suspect and the person shot weren’t released Monday night.

FOX 4 will follow developments with this story and provide updates as we receive them.