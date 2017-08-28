Slain Lee’s Summit officer’s girlfriend remembers him as a loyal, respectful man with unforgettable smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One week after an off-duty, Lee's Summit police officer was shot and killed on the patio of a Westport restaurant---the officer's girlfriend is sharing her grief about the loss for the first time. Investigators say on the night of August 20, Officer Thomas Orr III was an innocent bystander, caught in the gunplay of a fight on the patio of Californos.

"I think more than anything I just want people to know how loved he was," Clara Sands told FOX 4's Robert Townsend. "I think that's one of the reasons why I liked him because he was so honest and loyal, and he was really respectful."

Her eyes swelled with tears as she thinks about Orr, a gentle giant of sorts, whom she dated, befriended and loved for the past year.

"I just keep telling everybody that he was the best. He really was," Sands said.

For the past week she says she's been overcome with unbelievable pain and sudden heartbreak.

"Right now, I'm praying for the strength to get up out of bed every day," she said.

Orr was off-duty and working as a freelance photographer during a private party at Californos when two men first argued, then gunshots rang out. The 30-year-old school resource officer was struck and killed, Sands says she last talked to him early that Sunday morning.

"It was just good morning, that was his thing every day. He would just tell me good morning," she said. "That's the hardest part, because I don't know what to do."

Orr's unforgettable smile and the couple's dreams of getting married were suddenly snuffed away, the officer's killer still hasn't been caught.

"I'm sure that somebody somewhere knows exactly who it was. I just know that getting angry won't bring him back."

So far police say only 22 tips have come in since the deadly shooting, if you know anything, call KCPD or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.