Smoke detectors alert KCMO family their house is on fire allowing them enough time to escape safely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An early morning fire forced a Kansas City, Mo., family from their home Monday.

It happened near NE 79th and N. Olive around 2:30 a.m.

The homeowners told Fox 4's Kathy Quinn that they were asleep when they heard the smoke detectors go off.

When firefighters got the call, three pumpers, two ladder trucks and two ambulance responded to the scene. The husband, his wife and their dog were outside when firefighters arrived.

The battalion chief says 35 firefighters worked very hard to contain the fire that looks like it started in the basement and worked its way up to the second floor.

A next door neighbor said she saw flames shooting from the house, and she heard glass breaking.

The Red Cross has been called in to help because the family won't be able to stay at the house.

There is no word on estimate of damage or a specific cause.

No one was hurt.