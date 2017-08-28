While stranded in Dallas, Texans player JJ Watt starts fundraiser to help the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey

DALLAS — Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his teammates are currently stranded in Dallas.
Hurricane Harvey prevented them from flying back to Houston after their game in New Orleans Saturday night.
Watt launched a fundraiser to help the people of Texas.
He wants to raise $500,000.
It's extremely difficult to have to watch the events of Hurricane Harvey unfold on TV and not be able to get back to Houston to help with the recovery efforts. I've set up a fundraiser so that we can raise as much money as possible to help our communities and the families of our great city rebuild. Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, no matter what city or state you live in, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. www.YouCaring.com/JJWatt #TexasForever