How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

While stranded in Dallas, Texans player JJ Watt starts fundraiser to help the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Posted 7:02 am, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:05AM, August 28, 2017

DALLAS — Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his teammates are currently stranded in Dallas.

Hurricane Harvey prevented them from flying back to Houston after their game in New Orleans Saturday night.

Watt launched a fundraiser to help the people of Texas.

He wants to raise $500,000.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

YouCaring.com/JJWatt

