300 companies that deal with animal health are in KC for opportunity to pitch products in front of investors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Shark Tank for animal health companies.

Start ups creating products to improve the health of pets and livestock are pitching their ideas to investors Tuesday.

It's all a part of the ninth annual KC Animal Corridor Investment at the Convention Center downtown.

Hundreds of investors are listening to pitches from 18 companies from around the globe - three from the KC area.

One company pitching Tuesday from Lawrence has developed a drug that cures some types of cancer in dogs. They need more money to continue their research. Once they create a viable product, the investors will make their money back by getting the new products on the market.

"They really put it all on the line to advance their innovations and so it's critical as a region to be able to support these entrepreneurs because they're the ones creating the jobs, creating the capital investment as well as the ground breaking innovations," KC Animal Health Corridor President Kimberly Young said.

Since this Animal Health forum began nine years ago, 52 new animal health companies have moved here and invested more than a billion dollars in our economy.