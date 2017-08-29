Driver pleads guilty to DUI involuntary manslaughter where Olathe educator was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A metro man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to DUI involuntary manslaughter in the death of Caitlin Vogel, a 24-year-old Stilwell woman killed in a crash on May 31, 2016 at 191st and Nall.

James McAllister admitted to being drunk at the wheel when he ran a stop sign at that intersection, hitting Vogel's car and killing her. She worked in the Olathe School District as instructional support for children with autism.

"She was 100-percent giving," Vogel's father, Kevin, told FOX 4 in the days after the crash. "She worked with special needs kids. It meant the world to her. She gave it 100-percent."

When ambulances arrived at the crash scene, a paramedic reported McAllister’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. When asked how sober he felt on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being sober and 10 being extremely drunk, he rated himself a 2.

Police say McAllister agreed to let a paramedic to take a sample of his blood. When the results showed his blood alcohol content to be .143 grams of alcohol, he was arrested.

McAllister’s driving record included two prior convictions for DUI; one from Mission, Kan., on Sept. 9, 2010 and one from Prairie Village Kansas on Sept. 10, 2010. Court records show he is also guilty of a misdemeanor for driving without an interlock device. He told police at the scene he was driving a friend's car that didn't have the device that he was required to use.

They say he also told them he drank two beers before the crash: a 32-ounce bottle and a 16-ounce bottle. He reportedly told police he was driving around the county from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m., stopping at various unmanned construction sites to drink beer. The deadly crash happened just after 10 p.m.

Heartbroken friends said that Vogel left behind a tremendous legacy.

"An exceptional person. One of a kind. Outgoing. Giving. Courageous. She would try new things without reason. Happy. Forgiving. She was just, as cliche as it sounds, one of a kind," said Kristin McDonald, one of her co-workers.

McAllister will be sentneced on October 18, he remains behind bars at the Johnson County Detention Center.