Gardner-Edgerton High School senior dies in crash on her way to school

GARDNER, Kan. -- 17-year-old Haylei Bell was on her way to school when her SUV was found crashed off the side of 207th Street near Moonlight Road in Gardner on Wednesday morning.

"It appears the vehicle left the road way, and did strike a tree, and came to rest shortly after that," Lt. Paul Nonnast, of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Investigators said Bell died at the scene. A second person in the SUV at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries. It has not been determined why the SUV traveled around 40 yards off-road before crashing.

"As the investigation continues, there will be mapping and a lot of measuring, and photos. It’s a somewhat tedious process and it just takes time," Lt. Nonnast said.

Bell, a senior at Gardner Edgerton High School, was a member of the Trailblazer volleyball and track teams. She was set to attend Missouri Valley College and join the volleyball team next fall.

While investigators continue to search for answers, they hope those closet to Haylei find peace.

"Our biggest concern are the family and the friends of the deceased and the people that were affected by this horrible accident," Lt. Nonnast said.