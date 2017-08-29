× Gas leak in south Kansas City; streets blocked off as crews work to contain it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak in south Kansas City Tuesday. The leak was first noticed around 10:28 a.m., near East 110th Street and Marsh Avenue.

Firefighters say it’s a six-inch natural gas main break that is flowing “straight up.”

Crews have blocked off surrounding roads while they work to stop the flow of gas. There were no immediate signs of an evacuation, according to FOX 4’s Kera Mashek, who is on the scene, who also reports that at approximately 10:55 a.m., MGE has arrived on the scene.

