New shirts to benefit Heart to Heart International’s efforts for Harvey survivors

LENEXA, Kan. -- With more rain forecasted to fall in Texas this week, people across the metro are wondering what they can do to help.

From donating money and supplies, to supporting organizations already there.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell visited the Fabric Print Ink printing shop, in Lenexa with more on a new effort.

These shirts are being made for a special cause.

That's to help people in Texas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The shirts cost $20 each with $10 dollars from each sale donated to Heart to Heart International. The organization was founded here in Kansas City.

It already has a response team on the ground in Texas, providing relief to those in need.

Joshua James at PROforma IDology Marketing Group designed the shirt.

He wanted the proceeds to go to an organization that could use it right away.

"So one of my resources obviously is making shirts. And so I was like I'm gonna design something and just kind of put it on Facebook and see what happens and it kind of blew up into a lot of people wanting this shirt and the ability for us to donate quite a bit of money to Heart to Heart International," James said.

You can order those shirts at our FOX 4 online store under the Apparel tab, and it will be shipped to you.

If you would like to pick up the shirt yourself to save on shipping costs, you can order directly from the designer via Facebook.