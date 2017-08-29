How you can help the survivors of Tropical Storm Harvey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Tropical Storm Harvey wreaks havoc through Texas and other neighboring states, Price Chopper is partnering with FOX 4 and the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City to collect donations for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the severe flooding.

Price Choppers across the metro are holding an in-store donation drive with FOX 4 and American Red Cross through September 17th

You can purchase shirts with the KC/TX logo on the FOX 4 Store to benefit Heart to Heart International. Shirts are $20 with $10 going to Heart to Heart International’s efforts to help the survivors. The shirts are available under the Apparel tab.

You can text 90999 for a $10 donation to the American Red Cross (this charge will appear on your next phone bill).

You can purchase a Heart to Heart hygiene kit.