Kennison, Holmes among Chiefs greats raising money for lupus research

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Current and past Chiefs greats helped pay tribute to former wide receiver Eddie Kennison and raise money for a good cause Tuesday night.

Kennison's wife was diagnosed with lupus shortly after he joined the Chiefs in 2001.

FOX 4's Al Wallace served as roast master of the celebrity toast and roast of Kennison. Wallace saluted Kennison’s recent induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and called him the fastest man in the NFL during his career.

Former teammates Priest Holmes, Trent Green, and Eric Hicks were among the roasters, telling some of their favorite locker room stories. Linebacker Derrick Johnson was also in attendance.

Holmes teased Kennison about the tattoos of all the helmets of teams he played for he has on his biceps.

"When I looked at this guy I thought what in the world made you decide to get that many tattoos?" Holmes said. "But when I learned about his passion and his ability and his efforts and his energy and things he believed in, that’s what really motivated me to be a teammate of his, anytime I can help him, I’m always willing."

Kennison said the jabs were worth it, to help raise money for the Lupus Research Alliance he runs along with the owner of the New York Jets.

“The people that are sitting at home not knowing what lupus is, they get an opportunity to hear it and see what it is, and get some kind of light shed on what Lupus is all about," Kennison said.

Lupus mainly affects women between the age of 15 and 45. It attacks the organs and tissue of millions of people worldwide.