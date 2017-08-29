Local bbq relief plans to join forces with Texas pitmasters to feed hundreds impacted by Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City-based Operation Barbecue is planning to feed hundreds of people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

CEO Stan Hays was planning on joined Fox 4's Mark Alford on the front lawn to talk about their preparations for the American Royal, but this weekend, he and his team traveled to Houston to help with disaster relief.

Operation Barbecue co-founder Will Cleaver joined Fox 4 instead to share more on how you can help.

Since 2011, Operation Barbecue has served more than 1-million meals to people in disaster zones.

While in Texas they plan to work with Texas-based pitmasters to feed as many people as possible.

If you'd like to help by volunteering or donating, click here.

Rub Recipe

4 tbs brown sugar

1.5 tbs paprika

1 tbs season salt

1.5 tbs black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

Yellow mustard

Mix together in bowl until combined

Prepare the slab of ribs by pulling the membrane and patting dry

Use a lite amount of yellow mustard as a meat glue to hold on the rub

Use a lite amount of the rub on both front and back rubbing it into the meat

Smoke for 3 hours at 250 degrees, wrap in aluminum foil with a qtr cup of apple juice, return to the smoker for another hour checking for doneness. You want the meat tender but not falling off the bone for competition quality ribs.