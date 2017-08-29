Local organic food shops not sweating Whole Foods powered by Amazon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week online retail giant Amazon made good on a promise to buy Whole Foods and quickly make drastic price cuts. The cuts are happening and more are coming.

FOX 4 strolled the aisles at the Whole Foods on Metcalf in Overland Park and found slashed prices on a handful of unrelated items (organic bananas .69, salmon 9.99, etc).

Amazon officials have hinted even more widespread price reductions are on the way, which experts predict could trigger a price war among other grocery giants like Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee did not return a phone call from FOX4.

While lower prices for customers, in the short-term, can be a reason to celebrate, others have expressed concern that an Amazon-backed Whole Foods could spell trouble for the smaller, locally owned organic shops.

Jeff Henkle, the owner of Nature's Own in Kansas City's River Market District, isn't overly concerned.

"I'm not sure that it's going to affect us all that much because a lot of the people that shop here come here because we have so many local products," Henkle said.

Henkle also points to a steady stream of customers on foot at his location, people who wouldn't be tempted to drive outside of the city limits for lower prices in Johnson County.

Henkle's River Market location opened in June after a fire damaged his previous spot in Midtown. Henkle says a second Nature's Own location will open in the Westport district in the coming weeks.