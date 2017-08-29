Manager of fast food restaurant where Danny Duffy was arrested says employees called police after noticing a man asleep at the wheel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was arrested in the parking lot of an Overland Park fast food restaurant Sunday and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

It was around 7:35 p.m., when charging documents say Duffy drove his 2015 black Cadillac Escalade through the drive-through of the Burger King near 135th Street and Metcalf.

The restaurant manager on duty Tuesday afternoon told Fox 4 that while no one in the restaurant recognized Duffy when he was there, they remembered that he was well-mannered as he ordered food.

No one suspected anything unusual or noticed the smell of alcohol the manager said, but when they looked out the drive-through window, Duffy appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

The employees were concerned for his well-being and called police, the manager said.

Duffy is expected to appear in Overland Park Municipal Court Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. According to the Royals schedule, the team will be in Toronto that day to take on the Blue Jays.

Duffy is not currently listed on the Royals active roster. He was listed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sore elbow.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore issued a statement Tuesday regarding the arrest.

“We are obviously disappointed in the news we have received regarding Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest Sunday night. Danny was not part of the team traveling back from Cleveland on Sunday because he had returned to Kansas City a day earlier to undergo an MRI examination. We are still in the early stages of gathering the details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from his as this process moves forward. We obviously do not condone anyone diving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further.”

“Duffy will only be available to make a statement due to pending legal proceedings and Dayton will make a statement and take questions,” the Royals said in a news release Tuesday.

