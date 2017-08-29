Margaret’s Place residents making care packages to send to Harvey survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of people from the metro are stepping up to do what they can to help millions of people in Texas.

The pictures continue to pour in showing the devastation Tropical Storm Harvey left behind. Now one local group wants to show Harvey’s victims they are not alone.

“Blessings come to those who try to help others, and that`s what this place is about,” says Toni Anderson, who comes to Margaret’s Place daily.

Margaret’s Place is a senior recreation center on Troost. The state classifies it as an adult daycare.

“We`re just a fun place for seniors and people with disabilities to come and get out of the house, and get back to living life,” says Patricia McCreary, the owner and founder of Margaret’s Place.

Part of that living is discussing current events, like Tropical Storm Harvey.

When people at the center saw the amount of devastation in and around Houston, they wanted to do something to help.

That's when they decided to make care packages to send to hurricane victims in Texas.

“We`re going to make some jewelry for them, for the kids, to let them know there`s always hope, and even though you can`t see others, there`s others out there who are thinking about you,” Anderson explained.

Margaret`s Place operates because of volunteers and each person here understands what it`s like to need a helping hand.

“I know what it`s like to be in a box. You don`t have anybody to run to, everything seems to be pouring down on you all at once, and everybody around you is in the same state,” Anderson said.

The group said it hopes to send a message of hope through the coloring books, jewelry, and boxes full of basic necessities they are sending.

“Give them some extra love during this horrific time that they`re going through,” McCreary added.

So, these adults who are thankful for people who are constantly helping them, they`re simply returning the favor.

“Letting others around the country know there are other people in your corner,” Anderson said.

Margaret’s Place is looking for basic necessities to send to Houston with their homemade crafts, notes, and gifts.

You can drop off non-perishable goods and basic necessities at:

Margarets Place

7217 Troost Ave

Kansas City, MO 64131

Office: 816.249.2300

Fax: 816.569.5540

Email: info@margaretsplacekc.com